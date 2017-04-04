WhatsApp: Soon you can share Multiple Contacts at once

WhatsApp is making its way into headlines nowadays because of the few updates it keeps releasing every now and then. Especially after revamping its old status feature, it looks like people lost interest in this app.

To regain the user's confidence in them, they are trying out some new features in their app which may help them in successfully achieving their agenda. The current stable version allows the user to send only one contact at once. Now, they are working on this contacts program which may soon allow them to share multiple contacts with their friends at once.

This revoked feature is already up in latest Android beta version, so one can sign up for this beta version on Google Play to test out this feature by themselves before it rolls out as a stable build. Few reports claim that this feature was found in WhatsApp beta version which is somewhere in 2.17.122 or 2.17.123.

Though this new feature works similar to the previous build, it saves time by allowing them to share multiple contacts at once. No upper limit on the number of contacts allowed to share is applied yet. That is, one can send more than 100 contacts to his friends instantly.

It should also be noted that this works in both individual and group chat as well. When it comes to the recipient's box, he can select the required contact or entire contact and add it to his list. This sounds pretty easy.

Though contacts are the least touched feature by the user, we have to wait and see how they are going to perceive this update when it rolls out commercially.