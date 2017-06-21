WhatsApp will support older Android versions till 2020

Lately, there were reports suggesting that WhatsApp will extend support to BlackBerry and Nokia S40 handsets until the end of this year. Following this claim, there seems to be an interesting update for the Android users.

The messaging platform has posted on its official blog that the app will continue offering support to the older versions of the Android OS until 2020. Back in February 2016, WhatsApp stated that they will stop supporting the dated iterations of the Android platform such as Android2.1 and Android 2.2 by the end of 2016. Also, a few other platforms such as the Nokia Symbian series and BlackBerry OS were mentioned.

Despite the announcement that came in last year, WhatsApp extended the support and stated that it will support the dated operating systems until June 30, 2017. Recently, this deadline for further pushed and it was extended until December 31, 2017.

Even the BlackBerry client of WhatsApp stated receiving an update and the change-log stated "changed client end-of-life date to December 31, 2017".

Likewise, even the Nokia S40 series handsets will offer support to WhatsApp until the end of this year, but the Nokia S60 series devices won't support the messaging platform after June 30, 2017.

The same webpage now states that the users of Android version 2.3.7 and older can use WhatsApp on their device until February 1, 2020. However, one thing that has to be noted is that the latest and useful features that WhatsApp introduces may not be supported by the dated operating systems.