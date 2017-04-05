WhatsApp: Supreme Court referred Privacy Policy Case to Constitution Bench

Today, the Supreme Court referred WhatsApp's privacy policy issue to a Constitution bench. It is said that it will hear the issue on April 18.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud passed this order saying that the parties should make its appearance before the Constitution bench to formulate the issues to be taken up for the hearing coming weeks. The petitioner had taken this privacy case to Delhi High Court, but the judgment by High Court gave a limited relief.

The petition filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen regarding the changes made privacy policy of Whatsapp in 2016 says, "In August 2016, suddenly Whatsapp announced a change in its privacy policy and users were asked to agree to the new privacy policy by which Whatsapp announced sweeping changes. In effect, the new Privacy Policy sought to share the entire 'information' including the users' phone number, contacts, and data with Facebook."

The High Court said, "If the users opt for completely deleting 'WhatsApp' account before 25.09.2016, the information/data/details of such users should be deleted completely from "WhatsApp" servers and the same shall not be shared with the "Facebook" or any one of its group companies."

"So far as the users who opt to remain in "WhatsApp" are concerned, the existing information/data/details of such users up to 25.09.2016 shall not be shared with "Facebook" or any one of its group companies."

The social media platform also informed the high court that user data won't be retained on their server, once the account gets deleted. But now once again the same petition has been challenged in the Supreme Court where the petitioner stated that the information shared after 25.09.2016 is not yet protected.

So, let us see what is going to happen. The matter will soon be heard on coming April 18th.

