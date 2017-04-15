Whatsapp to test ‘Unsend’ feature in beta version

WhatsApp keeps releasing updated version with new features in it every now and then. Though it has annoyed many users, there are few who keeps updating their app just to enjoy the new features offered in it.

There is a great news for such people around us. Now, they are testing another interesting feature in this platform which will definitely get more likes from the user end. They are trying to implement a new 'unsend' feature in the beta version of WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077. This will surely save many of us from receiving awkward replies from the recipient!

There were rumors from long back saying that Whatsapp will include this unsend button on their platform. But, now it's time for this feature to see some light. One can find this information on the WhatApp beta twitter account.

WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077: many improvements for the revoke feature & you'll be able to unsend messages sent within 5 minutes (DISABLED NOW). pic.twitter.com/2qj28JEwyi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2017

According to it, the company is currently testing this feature in its new beta release of WhatsApp Web version 0.2.4077. This feature lets users to unsend any sent messages within five minutes.

The @WABetaInfo also speaks about another feature which is in the testing phase right now. A new shortcut will be added in the beta version of the app for formatting any text message. That is, one can easily format the text using Bold, italic and strikethrough options provided in that shortcut.

If you have noticed, this feature was already available in the app but not as a shortcut. One had to manually type few commands to make any text look bold or italicized. Now, this is going to ease the work of the user.

We can expect these two features to come anytime soon along with other future updates.