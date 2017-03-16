WhatsApp text status will return to Android next week, coming to iPhone soon

WhatsApp introduced the Snapchat Stories clone and removed its old text Status feature in the last month. Following the same, the company was heavily criticized by the users. Lately, we saw that the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android brought back the text status feature.

Now there is good news for the all the Android users. WhatsApp has confirmed that it is bringing back the text status feature too all the Android users of the app in the next week. Also, the iPhone users of the app will also get the feature soon. This is definitely great news for all the WhatsApp users who wanted to get back the old text status feature. However, WhatsApp hasn't revealed the same via its blog.

Also Read: WhatsApp text status is back with latest beta version; get it under 'About

With the roll out of the beta version of WhatsApp with the version number 2.17.95, the users could enjoy both the old text status and the latest Snapchat like status feature as well. The text status was included in the About section and users can control the privacy of the same. Users of the app can still see the Status messages of others either from the group info or while staring a new chat.

To make it clear once again, the new WhatsApp Status stories feature will remain the same. It will appear in an individual tab and users can add photos and videos that will vanish in 24 hours similar to Snapchat. The tab will also list the status updates of other users. Unfortunately, those users who dislike this feature have no option to disable it completely.

Source