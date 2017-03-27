WhatsApp text status comes to iOS; co-exists with Snapchat Stories-like feature

The text status feature, which was taken away from WhatsApp in favor of the Snapchat Stories like feature has been rolled out to Android a few days back. Now, the same is available for the iOS users as well.

WhatsApp faced a backlash from the users after removing the text status message. The introduction of this feature took the contacts tab also from the platform. After the widespread criticism regarding the removal of the text status feature, the company started testing the same on the beta version of its Android app. With the successful roll out of this for Android, WhatsApp text status feature is back on iOS.

Also Read: How to delete the junk photos in your Whatsapp folder

The iOS users need to download the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS (2.17.10). Under the About section, you can get the text status feature. The status can be changed by going to Setting → Hit your profile → About. Apart from the ability to add text statuses to your profile those won't vanish in 24 hours, the default options are also available.

Also Read: WhatsApp's latest update brings back the text status option

Similar to Android, the old text status feature will exist side by side by the new Snapchat Stories-like status. The iOS users can basically use both the features. Also, the old contacts tab is still missing and one can view someone's status either by sending them a message or opening the contact's profile or see the group info.

Notably, WhatsApp has also added the GIF support to the Google Gboard. With this feature, users need not sea5rch for GIFs from the app's emoji menu as it can be done via the Gboard itself.