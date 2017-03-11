WhatsApp text status is back with latest beta version; get it under 'About

A few weeks back, WhatsApp rolled out a major update to bring the Snapchat Stories like status. This new WhatsApp Status took away the text status and wasn't preferred by many as it will vanish in 24 hours.

Understanding the users' concern, WhatsApp has now rolled out the old text status message feature with the latest beta version 2.17.95. With this update, users get both the text status and the new Snapchat like feature. As mentioned, this feature is under testing and the stable version of the same is yet to be rolled out. Interested users need to become beta testers of WhatsApp to get the text status.

Once you opt to become a beta test from the Google Play Store, you need to head on to the Settings on WhatsApp and under the About section, you will get the old text status. Like before, you have the default options and these will not disappear in 24 hours. Remember that the privacy of the text status will be seen under the About section can be modified.

As mentioned above, even after becoming a beta test, you can still enjoy the latest Snapchat-like feature too that lets you add self-destructing photos and videos as the status. It still exists in the separate tab and will show the updates from your contacts just like before. And, there is no option to disable this new feature.

If you haven't got to know, Facebook introduced a similar feature called Messenger Day within the Messenger app and Viber also adds the ability to send self-destructing messages to others.