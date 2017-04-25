WhatsApp update to bring photo albums feature soon

WhatsApp seems to pretty busy these days as the messaging service provider has been bringing various updates to its platform for both iOS and Android devices.

The recent update that WhatsApp brought was to the iOS version of the app wherein the new version 2.17.20 brought some tweaks to the UI, support for the Persian language and an interesting ability for the messages to be read by Siri and respond through the iPhone's virtual assistant.

However, according to a post on WABetaInfo, WhatsApp seems to be again working on introducing a new feature for its users on Android and iOS. The new feature will reportedly be an 'Album' feature. The report further mentions that this feature will collapse all the photos to make them seem like the 'Album' post on Facebook where usually the first four images can be seen at once.

SNEAK PEEK #2

WhatsApp for iOS 2.17.20: new album feature!

Opening an album, you can see all shared photos (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) pic.twitter.com/s6bmJh5mBE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 21, 2017

The same report says that all the other images will be displayed together inside with a numbered overlay on the fourth image with details about the number of images bundled inside. Basically, on tapping the Album, it will display all the images that are part of the album.

The good thing about this feature is that it will now help to organize images in a more proper way instead of having many images in your chatbox, you will have a single bundled message. It will also greatly reduce the images in the conversation or groups if you or your friends have shared more than five images at once.

As of now the feature is being tested in the beta Android and iOS versions of the app. But considering various reports and leaks it is expected that this feature will be enabled soon in the stable version of the app as well. So iOS and Android users can expect to receive a new feature in the coming days. However, there is no word on the feature coming to Windows Phone.