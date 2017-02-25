WhatsApp wants to contribute to India’s Digital commerce, might enter Digital payment system

WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton was in India on the app's eighth anniversary. He along with Neeraj Arora, Head of Business, WhatsApp, on Friday visited Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi to interact with the students. The duo discussed the ways WhatsApp can contribute to India considering the fact that India is the biggest market for the messaging service with 200 million monthly active users in the country.

WhatsApp said that the company, which has just 80 high-skilled engineers invested in building a service with high utility for millions of Indians. With a staggering figure of 200 million monthly active users, the app can contribute to India's economy in several ways.

SEE ALSO: WhatsApp bringing back text status with new privacy updates very soon

Brian also met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Sharma to discuss ways in which the company can contribute to India's vision for digital commerce.

India is no doubt one of the most important markets for WhatsApp and the company plans to contribute more to India's vision for digital commerce in future.

Besides, in an interview to Times of India, WhatsApp Co-Founder also mentioned that the company is also eying to invest in electronic payment sector. Brian mention to TOI that digital payment is something where we are in early stages of investigating.

Besides, during the meeting with IT Minister, both discussed how they could use digital services for civic engagement and promote democracy.

SEE ALSO: Prime Minister Modi Launches 'BHIM' Smartphone App to Promote digital transactions

As noted, the recent demonetization move by Government of India has opened a wave of digital payment solutions in the country. The government has recently announced UPI based BHIM app to help common man make online payments that are facing cash crunch every day due to less cash availability post demonetization.

WhatsApp with such a huge number of active users in country don't want to miss the opportunity of trying out its hand in digital payments solutions.

WhatsApp has celebrated its 8th anniversary on Friday and rolled out a Snapchat and Instagram-like feature globally, for its Android, iOS, and Windows users. The new "Status" feature allows users to share photos, GIFs or videos with emojis and captions as their status for 24 hours before it disappears. Users can also see who has viewed their Status update.