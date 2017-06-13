WhatsApp will not work on Nokia Symbian and BlackBerry OS smartphones starting June 30

WhatsApp the most popular and widely used messaging app in the world will not be supported by old software platforms like BlackBerry OS and Nokia Symbian OS from June 30.

The Facebook-owned company had announced that it was ending support for various platforms last year and staying true to its words the company did end the support for Android 2.2 Froyo, iOS 6, and Windows Phone 7 in December. However, WhatsApp had extended the time for the aging BlackBerry and Nokia software from December 2016 to June 2017.

WhatsApp will be ending support for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, and Nokia S60 platforms by the end of this month. So if you are still using a phone with these software platforms, then it is time to upgrade your smartphone or find another app the supports your phone.

WhatsApp in its support page has more or less clarified why it is ending the support. The company has said, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 2.3.3+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp." Besides, the messaging service provider has advised the users to upgrade to a newer operating system or a new device.

Currently, the market is dominated by Android and iOS devices, and while the market has changed over the years Nokia and BlackBerry OS have lost popularity and use case. Thus, WhatsApp has decided to discontinue the support for the above-mentioned platforms.