WhatsApp will now send notifications to your friends if you change your status

While earlier we reported that WhatsApp users on Android devices may soon get a new feature that would allow them or their friends to share live locations, according to a recent report it looks like WhatsApp is adding some more features to its app.

The recent report suggests that WhatsApp users may get a feature that would allow them to get notifications when any of their friends change their status. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is already being worked upon and maybe released as beta versions for now.

In addition, WhatsApp is expected to bring in more improvements in the status feature. WhatsApp might include other features such as push notification, and the ability to delete the status in 24 hours. Further in terms of design, the app could also get a separate tab for Status, that will go along the Chats, Calls, and Contacts tab. WABetaInfo hints that Group messaging could also see some changes in the coming days.

Apart from the live location sharing and status feature, WhatsApp has recently added the ability to send a notification to a user when the phones' battery is low during a live call.

And if that's not enough, the iOS beta version 2.17.3.28 of WhatsApp could bring the ability to save photos from the app into a separate folder in the camera roll by default.

Well, WhatsApp sure looks to have a robust roadmap ahead in terms of delivering new updates to its app and new features to the users.

