Whatsapp will soon end its services for few devices running dated OS version

Whatsapp, which was initially known for its simple to use chat feature, has come up with various updates since its acquisition by Facebook. Recently, they had to face bad remarks from the user after revamping 'Status' of it. It looks like they are trying to imitate other social networking sites.

Most of the smartphones are having Whatsapp in it and this headline might confuse the reader. The company made an announcement last year stating that most of the devices are having lower version of operating system in it and they may not support the new updates of the app.

According to Whatsapp blog, they will soon end the support for WhatsApp Messenger on the following mobile platforms:

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

Nokia Symbian S60

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

Initially, they were to end support for the above devices by the end of 2016, but later, the company extended the date till June, 2017 for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40 and Nokia Symbian S60.

Though this devices have played an important role in their success, currently it may not be having the capability to support higher version of this app.So, it is highly recommended to upgrade your phone to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before Whatsapp discontinues its services.

Source