No! WhatsApp won’t notify others when you take screenshots of the chat

Earlier this week, a report started surfacing online and it came as a shock to many WhatsApp users. It was claimed that WhatsApp will notify users when someone takes a screenshot of the chat. This news came from a website 8shit that is a satire news as well as a humor website.

This news went viral on social media and people were puzzled that many started taking snapshots of the chat and shared the same with others thinking that the feature has been activated. However, it has to be noted that there is no official confirmation from either the WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum or the WhatsApp blog. It is just a hoax that is circulating online.

A similar kind of a report was reported a few weeks back about Instagram. The hoax report claimed that Instagram will send notifications to the users when someone takes a screenshot of the users' picture. Later, it was confirmed that the feature will notify users only when the personal message is captured as a screenshot.

So, until there is an official confirmation from WhatsApp regarding this features, users need not worry about the service notifying the recipient on clicking a screenshot of your chat with that person. If WhatsApp rolls out this feature, then it will mimic Snapchat that already has a similar function.