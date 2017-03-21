WorkApps and Google Maps launch API integrated version for companies

The Indian Enterprise Collaboration Startup WorkApps, has released an update for their Chat Product which is integrated with Google Maps APIs, and helps companies in managing large and distributed teams.

While most Enterprise Collaboration Products focus more on employees who work from offices, WorkApps aims to manage field teams as well. The company also attempts to not only get employees, but also partners, clients, service providers of an organization onto a single collaboration platform, which is accessible on both mobile and the web.

WorkApps had raised its initial round of Investment from US based Angel Investor named Sashi Reddi in July 2016. It also has already gained significant traction with big Indian enterprises like HDFC Ltd, Edelweiss, UTI Mutual Funds, Future Group etc.

Mr. M.V.S Murthy, Co-Founder and COO of WorkApps says,"People were looking for a secure and efficient way to communicate with coworkers, clients and partners. By continually updating our service, we have been able to give companies exactly what they want. WorkApps will continue to develop products taking into consideration the wants and needs of the market." s

WorkApps's new chat version enables one to do more than chat in a fluid and efficient manner on the go. The current product update with Google Maps API, has three important features for Distributed Field Teams.

First, the GPS Tracker shows the exact location of a sales or service personnel, making it easier to pass customer leads and service requests.Second, the Moving Maps shows all the on-field personnel on a live map and the real time distance between them and a Customer .

The third feature is a simple service called Memo, using which a message can be transmitted to a selected set of employees or the complete organizationBesides these features, the application manages Automation of Travel Claims, which assists field personnel in managing travel tracking and subsequent claims.

Other features like Employee Attendance will record attendance with the exact location and a time stamp whereasWomen Security allows women employees to keep their family and friends updated about their location and travel routes.

Also, Off Payroll Staff,such as distributors, DSA's, agents, channel partners, pickup & delivery boys, floor staff, technicians who do not have access to Emails ID or official communication channels can use WorkApss chat with just their Mobile Numbers. People can be added to the same group or a separate group can be made.

"We understand that technology is always on the move," Murthy commented. "For this reason, we never sit still when it comes to product development. In the months and years to come, we have plenty of updates to add, all of which will make for a better overall user experience."