Xiaomi launches Smart Ukulele Musical instrument with Companion App

Xiaomi's Smart Home section known as MIJIA, is expanding its product portfolio and has recently launched the new Xiaomi MI Populele Smart Ukulele. The new Xiaomi MI Populele Smart Ukulele, comes with a Companion App, and exciting features that can even teach the user how to play it.

The new product has been made available through the company's MIJIA, a crowdfunding platform and according to GizmoChinathe product has already crossed it's goal.

The company says that the Ukulele is made of Indonesian Rosewood and comes with a white colored bag for carrying the Ukulele around. The product supports real-time recording for songs played and allows for easy sharing of the recording on social platforms. The Ukulele can be powered on or off by holding the power button for three seconds, it has a status light to indicate the mode it is in.

The new Xiaomi MI Populele Smart Ukulele, also comes with a companion app, which is available to users on Android 4.3 and above or iOS 8.0 and above. The companion app, will enable users to learn and play over 100 songs on the Ukulele.

The company is widely promoting the product claiming that anyone can learn to play on the MI Populele Smart Ukulele with help from the companion app. So if you have wanted to learn to play a musical instrument at your own pace and from the comfort of your home Xiaomi's got just the product for you.



Xiaomi aims to start shipping the product from end-of-March at a price of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

