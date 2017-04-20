Yahoo launches Captain bot for Facebook Messenger

Yahoo has announced the launch of 'Captain' bot for Facebook Messenger. This bot is one of the first bots on the newly announced Chat Extensions feature of Yahoo that lets users use Captain seamlessly as they chat with their friends and family using Messenger.'

Captain on Messenger takes the responsibility of streamlining organization among groups, family and friends so that users can manage activities with a shared tasks list. Captain can be used to find out who's bringing what on the next backpacking trip without actually leaving the Messenger app.

With the new Captain bot, users can make plans with their friends and family without overloading them with a huge number of notifications as well as long and unorganized lists filled with questions and requests.

Also Read: Yahoo: Mail search to give relevant results

"We are delighted that Yahoo is launching Captain on Messenger," said Stan Chudnovsky, Vice President of Product for Messenger. "This bot will help users simplify group coordination, which can get harder the larger the group and longer the thread. This experience makes that interaction seamless."

In order to use Captain on Messenger, users need to just add the bot to the group conversation. Yahoo launched the Captain bot last month for text messaging in order to help families stay organized.