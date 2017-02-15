Yahoo Mail app gets Caller ID, photo upload features

On Tuesday, Yahoo rolled out an update to the Yahoo Mail app adding two new features to the app. This update has brought in features such as Caller ID and photo upload. This way, users of Yahoo Mail app can identify a caller from their mail contact list and access their photo camera roll right on the desktop.

The new features of the Yahoo Mail app are available for both Android (version 5.13) and iOS (version 4.13) users. The Caller ID feature will show users who is calling them even if they haven't saved the contact on their smartphone. To do so, Yahoo Mail will use the contact information from emails.

Once a person contacts the users, the name of the person will be displayed with the call and the mail client will update the names in the call history.

Also Read: Mobile Features Will Nokia 3310 make sense in the era of smartphones?

This new feature can be enabled by heading to Settings on the Yahoo Mail app. From there, move on to Phone → Call Blocking and Identification. Then, toggle the switch beside Yahoo Mail and save.

Talking about the photo upload feature, once it is enabled, the camera roll photos will be available when the users access Yahoo Mail account on the desktop. This can be enabled from Settings → Photo upload → Upload Photos.