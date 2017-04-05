Yahoo: Mail search to give relevant results

Recently, Yahoo updated search tab in its mail app which was made available on both web as well as Android and iOS devices. It was a good move by the company because until then they had to spend quite a lot of time while searching for any emails.

Now the emails will be sorted based on the relevance. Yes, when you search for any mail using a particular keyword, this new update will highlight the most relevant emails. So, this, in turn, reduces the time required to search. But if you are a kind of person who always wishes to find the emails based on the received time, then you don't have to be pissed off.

Because other than the top three relevant search results, this new search system sorts remaining emails chronologically below it. Search ranking and relevancy algorithm which was developed and refined by the Yahoo Mail Research team in Haifa, Israel was used here to provide relevant top results.

Not just search, it even restructured other important aspects as well. This new update also provides an auto-completion system which saves some more time of the user. Now, a user can just type little in the search box, so the remaining part will be filled by this new system.

Yahoo considers previous search history, emails and also user information such as gender, age, and location to employ this technique. Regarding this, Yahoo Research director Liane Lewin-Eytan and vice president Yoelle Maarek says, " The combination of all these signals improves the quality of the suggestions by up to 150 percent when considering the average rank of the clicked suggestion".

With more than 225 million monthly active users, it looks like the company is trying to offer this kind of updates to retain them.