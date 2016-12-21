You Can Now Add Stickers to Instagram Posts And Record Video Hands-free

For the past few months, Instagram has been adding many new features aimed at enhancing user experience. On the other hand, Instagram may also be adding the features to thwart competition.

Focusing on such things, the social media platform is again getting a few more features to its app.

In order to spice up photo and videos, Instagram has rolled out two features that will allow users to add stickers to posts and capture videos "hands-free".

According to a report by The Next Web, users will now be able to add stickers to their Instagram Stories that provide context about when and where the image or video was taken. They can add the stickers through a sticker button that shows up next to the drawing tool.

In addition, the feature includes specific stickers for the weather, current time and there is also a collection of holiday stickers like Christmas and much more.

Instagram has also added the "hands-free" function for video recording. While users had to hold the camera button down for recording, now users can just tap once to start and tap again to finish like any other regular camera app.

Furthermore, users can also add more text to their photos and videos by tapping the text button to keep on adding more instances. With the help of a slider that appears in the Instagram, users can adjust the text size too including automatic text wrap so that it is not chopped off the sides of the screen.

The features are available on the latest versions of Instagram (10.3) for iOS and Android.

