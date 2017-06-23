YouTube and Google introduce new VR180 video format that will give 180-degree experience

Over the past few years, we have witnessed quite a lot of advancement in the VR technology. However, making VR content is exactly a cake walk. As some of you may know, only 360-degree videos are compatible with VR headsets.

Well, YouTube has just announced a new video format called VR180, which falls in between regular videos and VR-oriented 360-degree clips. While it will not be as powerful as the 360-degree video, it will definitely be better than normal videos. And as per YouTube, it will make VR content even easier to create. The VR180 videos will look normal when watched through a smartphone or PC, with no need to pan a phone around to see the entire scene.

However, when viewed with Cardboard, Daydream, and PSVR, the same clip will turn seamlessly into a VR experience, which will allow the users to view the images stereoscopically in 3-D, where near things look near, and far things appear far. The new format has been made with collaboration with Google's Daydream team.

Moreover, this new format also comes with live streaming support. YouTube also says that video creators will be able to set up and film videos the way they normally would with any other camera. And they will even be able to edit them through usual editing software tools like Adobe Premiere Pro. You can find a number of VR180 videos already available on YouTube.

Besides this, The Google Daydream team is working with several manufacturers to build cameras with support for VR180. Such kind of cameras from YI, Lenovo, and LG are already in the works.