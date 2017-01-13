YouTube update: iPhone users can watch QHD videos with the latest update

The YouTube app for iOS devices has received a major update. Until now, only the biggest iPhones - iPhone 6 Plus and 7 Plus with 5.5-inch screens allowed users watch 1440p resolution videos on the app. With this update, YouTube lets users of other iPhones as well to enjoy high-resolution videos as they can increase the maximum resolution support within the app.

Notably, prior to the roll out of this update, the maximum resolution at which other iPhone users can watch YouTube videos was 720p. Especially, users of iPhones with smaller screen sizes such as 4 inches and 4.7 inches can enjoy great benefits. This way, iPhone 5 and iPhone SE users can watch YouTube videos in FHD and QHD resolution.

One thing that the iOS users should keep in mind is that this update will work only on Wi-Fi and not on mobile date networks. The good news is that even if the resolution of iPhone display is less than FHD, users can still enjoy watching QHD videos on YouTube. When it comes to iPads, the resolution of YouTube videos is still the same 1080p irrespective of what the display resolution is.

Why waiting? Hurry up and update the YouTube for iOS app and enjoy watching high resolution videos up to QHD 1440p on your iPhone right away.