YouTube Go Beta now available for download on Google Play Store

Recently, Google has been coming up with several new initiatives to enhance the video watching or streaming experience of YouTube users. The latest one also falls in line with the same.

Keeping the issues related to the internet connectivity that exists in India, Google had announced the YouTube Offline and Smart Offline features. These were in-built in the app known as YouTube Go. The app is the first app that works even on limited or no connectivity. Earlier, the YouTube Go Beta version was available for a limited set of users. Now, YouTube Go Beta is available for all on Google Play Store in India.

As it is still in Beta, we can say that YouTube is yet to announce the official app. The app offers a feature similar to Smart Offline on YouTube. It gives more customizations and options. When it comes to the key features of the YouTube Go Beta app, it sports a look that is similar to the parent app. It shows trending and popular videos on the home screen. Also, there is a Saved Tab to show the saved videos.

Before watching or saving videos on the YouTube Go app, users can see a preview of the clip by tapping the thumbnail. The app is meant to use reduced data, so it allows users to choose the resolution before saving the video. YouTube Go asks users to choose the video quality - basic or standard.

Besides these, the app will show the space left on the users' device or SD card before saving the videos. It will inform the data that will be used to save videos based on the resolution. There is a feature in YouTube Go that lets users share videos within the app via Wi-Fi Direct. This way there is no need to use the data connectivity at all.