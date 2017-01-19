YouTube has just launched an in-app messaging service with advanced sharing features

Earlier there have been several reports about YouTube testing some feature with limited users. Now, YouTube in a blog post has just announced the launch of a new in-app messaging service for its Android and iOS apps.

The new in-app messaging feature will allow you to extensively share clips, links, text, and maybe videos too from what YouTube claims in the blog post.

SEE ALSO: Mozilla just unveiled their brand new logo: Moz://a

In addition, YouTube has shared a video in the blog where the new feature has been revealed and the functionality of the feature is also demonstrated. You can check the video at the bottom of this article.

Nonetheless, with this feature, you can now share a video with multiple users, chat with them, invite more users, and even reply with additional YouTube video links. Moreover, there seems to be a 'heart' icon inside the chat thread and it will let you express the like for a video or a message. YouTube videos will play inside the chat window and you won't have to leave it.

The post also mentions that the shared videos will all live(be saved) in your Shared tab, making it easier to catch up on videos later on.

SEE ALSO: FreeCharge will now let you purchase mutual funds

The post reveals that it'll make sharing easier, faster and more fun on your phone. Besides, if you want to continue sharing videos through other apps, you can still do that too.

However, for now, the feature is being rolled out only in Canada. But, the blog post also informs that users in other regions can access the feature via invite.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals