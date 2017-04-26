YouTube Kids app now available for smart TVs: Parents you should know this

YouTube Kids app which was launched in 2015 is a more restricted version of Google's popular YouTube video app. This version has been specially designed for kids "with curious minds" who like to consume video content online.

While this version provides very user-friendly content for kids, the app has been made available for smartphones and tablets. However, this is changing as of now. Google in its official YouTube blog has just stated that the app is expanding to even more devices. The company has announced that a number of smart TVs will now support YouTube Kids app.

As per the company, "We've heard from families that they love watching videos on all their devices so bringing the entertaining and enriching content of YouTube Kids to the biggest personal screen (your TV!) seemed like the perfect fit."

Google's Move On the other hand, this move from Google may be due to the fact that since launching that app just over two years ago, the YouTube Kids app has become the go-to destination for families around the world with more than 30 billion views and over 8 million weekly active viewers. Brief Description Well, to give you a small summary of what YouTube Kids app is all about, this version has been designed to offer more colorful and brighter content like children shows, music, learning, gaming and more than the regular YouTube app. The app comes strictly with age-appropriate content on display. Further, the app provides parental control features where they can easily control what kind of content, and how much, their kids can explore within the app. Parents can block any videos or channels they feel are inappropriate. The app is free to download. Supported Smart TVs: The YouTube Kids app will be available on the following television sets: 2015 - 2017 LG webOS TVs via the LG content store. 2013 - 2017 Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-Ray Players that have access to the Samsung App Store. 2016-2017 Sony TVs (with the exception of Android TV, which will be available soon). Google has also stated that you may need a firmware update for the YouTube Kids app to run. Which Countries are getting the app? YouTube Kids on TV is currently available to users in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zimbabwe. Also, Google has announced that they will soon expand to other countries.