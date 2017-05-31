Postinfo - Android mobile app to help you post a letter

Indian government came up with this Postinfo mobile app to help the users with the problems faced by them while posting a letter. Currently, this app can be installed on the Android and Windows platform.

Offered by Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT), the app is designed to be light-weight with a size of 7.88 MB. Presently in the version 1.6, it gets updated periodically to provide the current information available. With this app, one can easily keep track of their post and also find any details regarding the post office. Let us see in detail about these features and how to use it.

Overall features This app includes five features in it which are sufficient to perform all the task related to a post office easily. Tracking lets you view the status of the post, Post office search helps you in finding the detailed information of any post office, whereas Postage, Interest, and Insurance premium calculator computes the postage fees, an interest rate of any schemes and postal insurance premium respectively. Also Read: IRCTC Rail Connect - Book train ticket on the go Tracking Using this feature, one can view the status of various mail items just by entering the article number and clicking the track button. The results can also be saved and shared with others. This feature supports different mail items including- speed post, registered letter, insured letter, value payable letter, insured value payable letter, registered packets, registered periodicals, registered parcel, insured parcel, value payable parcel, insured value payable parcel, business parcel, business parcel cod, express parcel,express parcel cod, and electronic money order. Post office search This feature lets you search the post offices by just entering first four characters of its name or the pin code of it. One can also get the complete detail of it by clicking on the results shown where details include name, street address, and contact details of the post office along with the name of the division, contact details of the divisional superintendent, details of the regional postmaster general and the chief postmaster general. Also Read: Apply for passport via mobile using the mPassport Seva app Calculator – Postage/ Premium/ Interest This app comes with three different calculators- Postage, Premium, and Interest. The postage calculator lets you calculate the postage amount to be paid based on its weight, whereas premium calculator helps to calculate the premium payable for different Postal /Rural Postal Life Insurance Policies. On the other hand, interest calculator clearly shows the interest rate for various savings schemes offered by the Post Office.