IRCTC Rail Connect – Book train ticket at your fingertips

We have seen how the internet is playing a wide role in everyone's day to day life. But now it's the turn of Indian Government to make use of the internet to get closer to the people and meet their demands. IRCTC Rail Connect is one such app which helps you book the ticket, cancel it, and view the ticket status at your fingertips.

This app is made available for Android, iOS and Windows smartphone as well. It includes various features such as registering a new account, advanced security feature, bookings for different quota such as Ladies, Tatkal and Premium-Tatkal quota, integration of IRCTC e-wallet, syncing of IRCTC's NGeT Web Site and NGeT Mobile App tickets, viewing the status of booked e-tickets and much more.

Pros

- Designed to be lightweight app

- Everything under a single roof

- More secure

Cons

- Requirement of Print option

Released three years back, the app is currently having 4.2 rating which makes it stand out among other travel apps. One can do everything related to ticket booking by not stepping out of a home.

Well designed app with smooth performance The User interface of the app is designed to look beautiful with lag-free performance. One can easily book the ticket including tatkal without hovering around or taking any assistance from a technical support team. Even the payment can be done securely without considering any other alternatives. Also Read: BHIM, IRCTC Connect, myGov and other apps that you should install on your smartphone Everything needed under a single roof Apart from booking the ticket, one can also cancel it with a quick refund option. They can also view the history of previously booked tickets, make secure payments, file TDR, and also make some changes to your app account. You can even book the meal and the flight ticket without any inconvenience. You can share, save and view the tickets easily Once done with payment, you can share the ticket with your friends easily. One can also save the ticket which can later be printed on paper. If you want to keep the history clean, you can even delete them quickly.