Canon introduces high-end Rebel T7i and EOS 77D DSLRs and EOS M6 mirrorless camera

Canon U.S.A. Inc. has today announced three new models in company's popular EOS series. The latest addition to its EOS M series includes- Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera, EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera, which adds to the popular Rebel series of entry-level DSLR cameras, and the EOS 77D DLSR camera, which represents a new category of cameras for advanced amateur photographers.

Canon also introduced the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, as well as added functionality for the Canon Connect Station CS100. Besides, the imaging leader has also announced a high performance External Electronic View Finder - the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots.