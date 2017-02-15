Canon introduces high-end Rebel T7i and EOS 77D DSLRs and EOS M6 mirrorless camera

Canon also introduced the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, as well as added functionality for the Canon Connect Station CS100. Besides, the imaging leader has also announced a high performance External Electronic View Finder - the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots.
Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera
Canon EOS 77D Camera
Canon EOS M6
Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2
EF-S Lens and Remote Accessory Utilizing Bluetooth Technology
The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system* within the Optical Viewfinder.
It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.
When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera.
Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.
The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $749.99 for the body only, $899.99 with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,299.00 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens respectively.
Canon EOS 77D is for advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series.
Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RGB+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums.
The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera.
The Canon EOS 77D is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $899.99 for the body only, $1,049.00 with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,499.00 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens respectively.
Canon EOS M6 features the company's 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor, able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations.
It is an advanced image processor, with DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.
The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.
Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing.
The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.
The new Canon EOS M6 Camera is scheduled to be available in both black and silver models through authorized Canon dealers or through the Canon Online store at shop.usa.canon.com in April 2017, for an estimated retail price of $779.99 for the body only. It will also be sold as part of body-and-lens kits with EF-M 15-45mm/F3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom kit lens with an estimated retail price of $899.99, and with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for an estimated retail price of $1,279.99, scheduled to be available April 2017.
The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today's photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth capabilities.
The new Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is nearly 20 percent smaller than the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, without sacrificing image quality. Features of the lens include:
The Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in early April 2017 for an estimated retail price of $249.99.
Canon hasn't mentioned anything about the global roll out of the new cameras, however we expect the company t o soon make an announcement for markets outside of U.S. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more updates