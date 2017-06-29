Pre-GST Sale: Best DSLR cameras with tempting discounts to buy

GST or the Goods and Services Tax will be rolled in just a couple of days. Due to this, many retailers are selling off white goods and electronics at large discounts.
For those who are unaware, the revised tax rates will be levied on most of the products, so retail chains are desperately trying to clear their stocks. On the other hand, this is a really good time for buyers.
Those photography enthusiasts out there, you can purchase the best DSLR cameras at crazy offers. However, make sure to complete your purchases before July 1.
To save you the time and effort, here we have compiled a list of DSLR cameras that are currently being offered at a discounted rate.
We have even specified their features for you to compare. Go ahead and take a look for yourself.
16% off on Canon EOS 1200D
MRP Price: Rs 36,995
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 30,999
Key Features
- 18 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor
- High-performance DIGIC 4 image processor
- ISO 100-6400 (expandable to H: 12800) to shoot from bright to dim light
- EOS full HD movie mode to capture brilliant results
- Scene intelligent auto mode to deliver expertly optimized photos
- 9-point AF system (including one center cross-type AF point) and AI servo
- EOS 1200D digital SLR body
15% off on Sony Alpha A6000L 24.3MP Digital SLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 51,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 44,390
Key Features
- 24.3 MP Exmor TM APS HD CMOS sensor
- BIONZ X image processing engine
- 4D Focus with Fast Hybrid AF and 179 AF points
- Upto 11 FPS Continuous Shooting
- Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF
- Wi-Fi / NFC / Play Memories camera apps
- Register your product at Alpha Community and get free Accessory!
23% off Nikon D610 24.3 MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 114,950
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 87,990
Key Features
- a 24.3-megapixel CMOS for exceptional performance
- high-performance EXPEED 3 processor
- 3.2-inch LCD monitor
- Full HD videos at up to 1920x1080/30p by simply pressing the movie-record button
- EN-EL15 rechargeable Li-ion battery
- 2 years Nikon India warranty
13% off on Canon EOS 6D Digital SLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 119,995
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 103,995
Key Features
- world's lightest full-frame DSLR equipped with a 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor
- 3 Inches screen
- Lithium-Ion LP-E6 rechargeable battery
- 2 years Canon India warranty
17% off on Nikon D810 36.0MP/36.3MP Digital SLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 199,950
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 166,450
Key Features
- 36.3 Megapixels
- a bright and clear 3.2 inch display
- Type: Single-lens reflex digital cameras
- Lens Mount: Nikon F mount, (with AF coupling and AF contacts)
- Image Sensor Type: CMOS
- Dust-Reduction System: Image sensor cleaning, image dust off reference data (capture NX-D software required)
- Rechargeable Li-ion Battery EN-EL15
18% off on Canon EOS 700D DSLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 44,995
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 36,990
Key Features
- a 3-inch 1,040,000 dot LCD display
- 9-point All cross type Auto Focus system
- ISO 100 12800 and expandable to 25600 in H mode
- Creative filters during Live View Shooting
- Effective Pixels: 18 MP
- Sensor Type: CMOS
- Lithium Battery
10% off on Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 47,450
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 42,500
Key Features
- TFT LCD Screen
- Effective Pixels: 24.2
- Sensor Type: CMOS
- HD, Full HD
- MH-24 battery charger
- Built-in Monaural Microphone
Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera
MRP Price: Rs 38,995
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 29,490
Key Features
- 3 inch Display
- Effective Pixels: 18 MP
- Sensor Type: CMOS
- WiFi Available
- Built-in Speaker
- Lithium Battery
50% off on Sony ILCA-77M2Q Mirrorless Camera Body + 16 - 50 mm Zoom Lens (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 114,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 57,495
Key Features
- 3 inch TFT screen
- Effective Pixels: 24.7
- Sensor Type: CMOS
- XAVCS, AVCHD Format Ver. 2.0 Compliant, MP4
- Rechargeable Battery Pack Np-Fm500H
22% off on Dsantech DSLR Camera (Body only) (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 255,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 197,990
Key Features
- 3 Inches LCD Screen
- 16 Megapixels
- Sensor Type: CMOS
- 900mAh Li-ion battery/3*AAA
37% off on Panasonic DSLR Camera (Body only) (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 179,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 112,990
Key Features
- 16.05 MP digital live MOS sensor and Venus engine
- Micro four thirds system and lens mount
- 49-Area AF/custom multi-AF
- Professional 4K video recording
- 1 Lithium ion batteries required