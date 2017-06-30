Canon EOS 200D DSLR camera launched: Price, Features and more

Canon has just announced the launch of a new camera in the market. Dubbed as EOS 200D, this camera is the newest addition to the EOS DSLR range that defies the design notion of traditional DSLR models with its trendy, light and compact form.

As per the company, this entry-level DSLR delivers high imaging performance and superior quality images through cutting-edge imaging technologies, including Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, and the latest DIGIC 7 image processor.

Mr. Eddie Udagawa, Vice President of Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India said, "Canon's EOS series of DSLR cameras have a history of being at the forefront of image making. With the EOS 200D, we are ensuring that a higher standard for photography is created.

With a perfect mix of performance and features, and a highly user-friendly interface aimed to make photography easier for first time users, this is one DSLR that makes capturing great images, a truly effortless pursuit. So effortless indeed, that we're inviting users to 'Come Out and Play with the EOS 200D."

While the words from the VP sounds interesting, let us look at some of the key features of the camera.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Capturing Moments with Agility and Precision EOS 200D is powered by advanced imaging technology and features and the company claims that the camera will appeal to both smartphone users and aspiring photography enthusiasts. The camera is also equipped with a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor that should deliver crisp pictures without compromising on image quality.



The camer comes with the latest DIGIC 7 image processor which now allows the standard ISO speed to reach 25600. This helps in reducing motion blur caused by slow shutter speeds, which is common especially under low light conditions. "Users can achieve extremely fast focusing during Live View and movie shooting, with the Canon-developed Dual Pixel CMOS AF," says the company. The camer also features Live View Servo AF that allows users to track the subject constantly and shoot at a continuous shooting speed of up to 3.5 frames per second (fps). Canon EOS 2OOD is equipped with a Vari-angle touch screen LCD monitor, a fully articulated screen that will allow users to experiment with creative image compositions from diverse angles. The combination of Vari-angle LCD monitor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF further enables the EOS 200D to deliver smooth and expressive movies in full HD quality at 60p. Ergonomic Design and User-Friendly Interface for Intuitive Operation With the pictorial user interface, beginners to DSLR photography will find it a breeze to navigate through the functions of the EOS 200D. Via the "how-to" tips for smart shooting and guide on the graphic user interface, beginners can also easily pick up more skills and tap on the capabilities of the EOS 200D. With just a single touch on the menu screen, stunning selfies can be achieved. In the Selfie Mode, settings such as background defocus, brightness and smooth skin effect are automatically adjusted to frame the best selfies shot. Coupled with the Vari-angle touch screen LCD monitor, users will have flexibility in composition from different angles and find ease of use in achieving good quality self-portraits. The camera body features a compact design and is aimed at providing an enhanced grip to ensure a secure grasp. Additionally, its body is overlaid with a grain-finish for a premium feel. To conform to the smooth outline of the camera body and reduce protrusions, the mode dial now fits seamlessly to the camera's surface. The internal structure of the EOS 200D was also remodelled to achieve the compact and nimble form for better design integration. For example, the circuit board for flash was downsized to keep the weight light.



The EOS 200D is available in classic black. As for the dimesions the camera measures approx. 122.4mm(W) x 92.6mm(H) x 69.8mm(D) and weighs 406g. Easy Connectivity and Sharing Connectivity options like Wi-Fi and NFC withing the camera will allow users to easily transfer images and videos from EOS 200D to the smart devices and upload them onto the Canon Image Gateway, social media platforms and cloud storage. Canon also has a Canon Camera Connect app, that will allow users to have real-time control of camera settings such as shutter speed, focus selection and self-timer and more. Additionally, the camera comes with a dedicated Wi-Fi button for hassle-free connection at a single touch. There is a built-in Bluetooth as well. "With this constant connection, users can view images, start remote capture from the camera, even when the camera is in Auto Power Off mode. Smart devices with Bluetooth can wake the camera up, and switch to Wi-Fi for browsing and viewing images or perform remote capture (with Live View)," says the company. And there's more. Users can also use Bluetooth to perform basic remote capture (no Live View), control image playback and slide show when the camera is connected to a TV or projector via smart devices. Pricing and Aavilability The pricing of the EOS 200D with an EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens is Rs. 47,495. It is also available in a double zoom kit consisting of the camera with an EF-S18-55 IS STM + EF-S55-250 IS STM lens at Rs. 60,495. The EOS 200D will be available in stores at the end of July.