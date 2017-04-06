Canon PowerShot SX730 HS camera with 20.3MP sensor launched

The Japanese multinational corporation specialized in the manufacture of imaging and optical products, Canon has just unveiled its latest compact camera PowerShot SX730 HS. The camera is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs. 27,200) and will go sale later this year.

However, this new compact camera is the successor to the PowerShot SX720. Basically, this camera is bringing some upgrades over its predecessor. As such this camera is specifically designed with high-zoom capabilities and features a 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with 40x optical zoom functionality.

Other features include Canon's Digic 6 image processor, f/3.3-6.9 aperture, 5.9fps burst shooting, shutter speed of 15-1/3200 seconds and the camera has a sensitivity of ISO 80-1600.

Additionally, the camera also features self-portrait and smooth-skin mode. The 3-inch LCD display of the camera can be tilted all the way back 180 degrees. What makes the PowerShot SX730 HS more special? The camera also has connectivity options like Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth built-in. Users can therefore easily connect the camera to their smartphone or laptop for sharing of photos and videos. Notably, Canon is promoting its new camera as a "great transitional camera for those looking to use something other or move from a smartphone".

Coming to the video aspect, the camera gets a max resolution of 1080p at 60fps. There is a stereo microphone on the camera as well as a Micro-HDMI and USB 2.0 port. The camera misses out on support for an external microphone though. Various scene modes like Portrait, Wink Self-timer, Low light, etc are also included for video recording aspects.

Yuichi Ishizuka, President and COO, Canon USA., has stated, "We live in a very connected world and want to give people the power to zoom in from far away to capture amazing scenes from a distance, while also being able to share those images in real time." "The new Canon PowerShot SX730 HS digital camera will help photographers effortlessly capture memories, even from great distances and conveniently share their fun with friends and family."