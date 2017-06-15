Fujifilm introduces Indian youth to Instax Mini 9 instant camera

Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. Announunced the launch of its latest instant camera InstaX Mini 9. Instax Mini 9 is the successor to Instax Mini 8 and more so both the cameras have similar design. The camera has been priced at INR 5,999.

Fujifilm has developed Instax Mini 9 to enhance the user experience. Mini 9 sports a self portrait mirror which has been placed close to the lens to provide appropriate angle for a better selfie. The camera comes with a close up lens which is supposed to develop better portraits. Automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high key mode allow users to take brighter pictures.

S.M. Ram Prasad, HOD- Image Capturing, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm on introducing the camera,"Our Instax range is a unique product, the only one of its kind that enables users to create instant photos that can remain with them forever. Our Instax range of cameras has gained huge popularity over the years."

He also presented the sales figure for Instax Mini 9's predecessor, "The Sales Volume Trend for Instax has crossed 6.6 Million units globally in financial year 2016 which clearly indicates its success worldwide. We are very excited to welcome our new iconic camera - the Instax mini 9 into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers."

Fujifilm is introducing the youth to an iconic camera technology with improvements to suit the tech savvy generation. The price factor of Instax range along with its strategic target group will certainly bring success to Instax Mini 9.