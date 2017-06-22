Fujifilm launches Hybrid Instant Camera, 4new X-Series

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd today launched its first ever Hybrid Instant Camera-Instax SQUARE SQ10 with the new square format film "Instax SQUARE Film".

The company has also introduced four new mirrorless premium cameras - XT20, X100F, XA10 and XA3 to delight the professional photographers and enthusiasts alike. All the newly launched products will be available in earlyJuly 2017.

"Fujifilm is focussing on customers who are looking for better quality pictures. These customers are essentially either serious amateurs or professional photographers. The advantage of an X-Series mirrorless camera lies in its compact size packed with cutting edge innovative technology and unique features that provide great controls needed by an advanced digital camera user along with excellent color reproduction and image quality," company added

Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are very excited to present a range of new products from our Instax and X Series. The SQ10 was developed keeping in mind the needs of our customers wanting to capture moments in square format and also have more options in terms of image editing/ processing."

He said,"We certainly hope that this camera will be applauded and loved by photography enthusiasts and will receive the same success as the other Instax range of cameras. Our X-series, on the other hand, has always been a game changer ever since it was first launched and we do hope that our new offerings will make their mark in the Indian Market."

The first mirrorless camera XT20 comes with a 24.3-megapixel sensor APS-C sized X-Trans TM CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image-processing engine for outstanding image quality and high-speed response, supporting 4K video in addition to a host of features in a compact and lightweight body at Rs. 79,999/- (Body Only).

The X100F features the 24.3MP X-TransTM CMOS III, an APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter boasting high-performance outstanding color reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and videos. The Fujifilm X-100F is priced at Rs.114,999/- and is available in two colors i.e silver and black.