LeEco Liveman C1 action camera goes official with support for 4K recording

LeEco has announced the launch of its first action camera called Liveman C1 in China. The camera carries a price tag of 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000) and is made available in its home market.

The action camera from LeEco features a 1.8-inch touchscreen display and the design is water, dust and shockproof as well. In addition, the camera also comes with a waterproof case that makes it possible to shoot videos underwater at up to 40 meters. This waterproof case features a GoPro style mount, extensions, and self-adhesive mounts.

The LeEco Liveman C1 features a 16MP snapper accompanied by a 140-degree wide-angle lens and a G-sensor that will record videos automatically when movement is sensed. There is a large red-colored square button on the camera to record videos, inbuilt Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a 1,050mAh battery as well.

On the hardware front, the LeEco action camera employs the Ambarella A12S SoC and has a micro SD card slot supporting up to 64GB of expandable storage and a micro USB port. This camera has been launched in a black color variant and the global availability remains unknown.

