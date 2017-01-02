Microsoft Surface Pro 5 2-in-1 with 4K Display to Launch in Q1 2017

Microsoft is gearing up for an all new Surface Pro machine in the year 2017. The US tech giant is said to be working on a new version of its Surface Pro laptop, which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017, most probably by April 2017.

As per reports, the Surface Pro 5 will be manufactured by Pegatron Electronics and the 2-in-1 laptop will come with a 4K Ultra HD display and a magnetic charging stylus, possibly an improved version of Surface Pen. The current generation Microsoft Surface Pro 4 uses the latest sixth-generation "Skylake" Intel processors, and the Surface Pro 5 is expected to come with Intel's Kaby Lake Core i7 processor paired with 512 SSD for internal storage.

As noted, the Surface Pro 4 supports Windows Hello face authentication using the camera as well as a fingerprint sensor on a new Type Cover for the Surface Pro 4. Microsoft is expected to equip the Surface Pro 5 with the same or improved security features.

We can also expect Microsoft to improve the Surface Pen, which is designed exclusively for the Surface series of devices and is used for effortless training and drawing. This Pen comes with three buttons and a tip.

Besides, a lot have been said about the Surface phone and 2017 might be the year Microsoft launches the smartphone. Some recent leaks suggest that the phone will be laden by a plastic body with three capacitive hardware keys on the front for back, home, and Bing search. On the back, there is Microsoft logo and camera module, and it looks far more similar to the previous Lumia devices Saturn ring.

On the specification side, we might see a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor running the show in support with 6GB of RAM.