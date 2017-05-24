New Acer Predator Z35P gaming monitor launched: Features 35-inch display

At the end of last month, Acer launched two 27-inch gaming monitors called Predator X27 and Predator X271UV. Both the devices claimed to offer a superior gaming experience with stunning visual clarity, vibrant colors, and remarkably smooth performance. Now, a month later, Acer has announced another gaming monitor, dubbed as the Acer Predator Z35P in the US.

"We're excited to bring the Predator Z35P to gamers in the United States. This UltraWide gaming display delivers curved gaming with remarkably smooth action play, immersive images and dynamic audio that will thrill even the most avid enthusiasts," said Ronald Lau, Acer America director - stationary computing, while commenting on the launch. If you are a gaming enthusiast, read on to know what this new product has to offer.

Design and display Design-wise, the gaming monitor has ditched some of the characteristics of the Predator series. Its stand is thinner than the previous models. The Acer Predator Z35P monitor sports a large 35-inch UltraWide WQHD 1800R curved display with the resolution of 3400×1440 pixels. Additionally, the display has an aspect ratio of 21:9, a native contrast ratio of 2500:1, the brightness of 300 cd/m2 and a response time of just 4ms. The monitor is claimed to provide a better visual experience. Audio and connectivity options The Acer Predator Z35P comes with two in-built 9W speakers with a customized equalizer, which can fine-tune and optimize the frequency balance for a better sound effect. On the connectivity front, the gaming monitor offers HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 and four USB hub 3.0 ports. Pricing and Availability The Acer Predator Z35P can be pre-ordered in the US through Amazon at the price of $1,099. The company will soon make it available for sale in various offline retail stores as well. It comes with a three-year parts and labor warranty.