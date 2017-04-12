Nikon D7500 with 4K recording launched at Rs. 96,950

Nokia has announced the launch of a new model in the D7000 series. The latest addition to the lineup is the D7500 DSLR camera.

Detailing on the Nikon D7500, the major highlight of this camera is the support for 4K video recording in 2160/30p for both time-lapse and regular formats. The camera has a 20.9MP CMOS sensor and an EXPEED 5 image processing engine to render vibrant colors. The ISO range is ISO 100 to ISO 51200 and the same can be extended up to ISO 1640000 in order to render minimal noise in the low light conditions.

There are inbuilt Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the Nikon D7500. This lets easy transfer of images and videos with a paired smart device. It is possible with the SnapBridge mobile app for social sharing on-the-go. SnapBridge provides additional functionalities such as automatic update of the camera's time, remote shooting, embedding of credit information, automatic update of location and camera time details, and more.

The latest D-SLR lets you capture picture-perfect moments with a high-speed continuous capture with the ability to capture up to 50 shots. The each burst is said to be approx. 8 frames-per-second.

Remember it needs devices based on Android 5.0 Lollipop or 6.0.1 Marshmallow or above to pair with this camera. If it is iOS, then it shoul dbe based on iOS 8.4 or above. It is possible to upload the content directly and automatically to the Nikon IMAGE SPACE as well via SnapBridge.

The Nikon D7500 is priced at Rs. 96,950. With the auto focus lens, it is priced at Rs. 115,450. The camera weighs in at 720 grams and has a slim tilting monitor too.