Nubia NeoAir VR world's smallest 360-Degree Panoramic camera launched

After Xiaomi launched its Mi Panoramic 360-degree camera, ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has also introduced a new 360-degree camera. Considering this, it looks like the company is focused on expanding its product portfolio going ahead. However, this product is definitely the first from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Coming to the camera, it has been dubbed as Nubia NeoAir VR Panoramic Camera. Talking about the functionality, the camera can record and capture 360-degree panoramic videos and photos. The camera features two 210-degree fisheye lenses on either side. There is a USB Type-C port with which users can connect the camera to a smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi launches Mi Panoramic 360-degree waterproof camera

Nubia has stated that the camera will support USB Type-C smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 4c, Huawei Mate 7, Meizu MX5, Vivo X7, Nubia Z17 mini, Nubia Z9 Mini, and Z7 Max amongst others.

Furthermore, Nubia has mentioned that the compatible phones should run on Android 5.1 or higher version, have at least 2GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 or 800 series or MediaTek Helio X series, Exynos 7410/8890 or flagship Huawei Kirin 9xx series SoCs. Nubia has also claimed that NeoAir VR is the world's smallest panoramic camera that weighs only 26.5 grams.

SEE ALSO: Nubia Z17 Mini with dual 13MP cameras, 6GB RAM launched at a budget friendly price

As for the pricing, the Nubia NeoAir VR Panoramic Camera will cost CNY 699 (approx Rs. 6,500). Unfortunately, the company has not revealed when the camera will be available in the market.