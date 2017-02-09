Panasonic India launches new 4K camera Lumix FZ2500

Panasonic India today has announced the launch of new camera Lumix FZ2500. The company claims that the camera comes with extraordinary features and that the new Panasonic LUMIX FZ2500 defies comparison with any conventional compact cameras, satisfying professional photographers and advanced amateurs needs.

Moreover, with this launch Panasonic is taking a big step-up from basic cameras. As per the company, the new FZ2500 packs a host of advanced functions and technologies that let users capture the unmissable moments.

Hence, Lumix FZ2500 will be ideal for sports, nature and wildlife photography. In addition, the camera is said to have high video graphic performance that meets professional needs with availability of a powerful zoom and 1-inch sensor, truly designed for creators.

Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India, said, "Lumix FZ2500 is targeted towards the professional users as well as those amateurs who need access to 4K video feature and inspire DSLR like quality in their pictures. Providing video solution for professionals along with 4K photo, it is the ultimate video and photo hybrid camera for the Indian market which provides professional video quality ideal for events and documentary. The camera comes with a 20x zoom and 1 inch 20 Megapixels sensor which makes it the best pick for photography enthusiasts and amateurs."

As the latest addition to Panasonic's line-up of bridge camera, the FZ2500 camera does boast exceptionally high performance in both photography and videography.

That being said, lets look at some of the features that make the camera really incredible.

Sleek Design Offering both sleek and solid exterior design with intuitive control, the new FZ2500 has a well-defined grip with a stable hold with minimum fatigue despite its substantial weight. 4K Photo and Video With the capability of 4K technology it has evolved to meet professional quality. The camera delivers unlimited 4K video recording and thus makes it more appealing than other conventional compact cameras. Moreover, the 4K technology allows users to capture high resolution images in 30fps and users can select the best photo after shooting. Powerful Lens Equipped with the powerful lens 20x LEICA DC VARIO-ELMARIT, the new 4K mirrorless camera boasts high optical performance for both photos and videos. The newly developed 20x Optical zoom lens serves as the eye of the camera to achieve excellent detail and powerful zooming performance. The inner zoom structure allows smooth zooming which makes easy to shoot videos without jerk. For a unique video expression, Variable Frame Rate, Slow and Quick motion, and Dolly Zoom are also available along with a variety of practical functions required for professional video recording. Superior Sensor The camera has a large, 1-inch 20.1-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS Sensor that allows users to capture clear images with minimum noise even when shooting at a high ISO. The camera's Venus Engine features multiple noise reduction systems to achieve high color reproduction and high image quality with natural, true-to-life detail. Built-in ND filters Panasonic's FZ2500 camera has built-in ND filters. Further there are 4 setting modes for ND filters which are available with direct switch operation. Basically this will allow users to record videos while keeping the exposure level the same with a fixed shutter speed or with a fully open aperture even in high brightness. To elevate the video expression performance even more, a variety of effects are available on the LUMIX FZ2500. The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) lets users record over cranked and under cranked video. With the newly added Slow and Quick feature users can apply a slow or quick motion effect with just one press during the recording. Large OLED Live View Finder The camera comes with a high resolution 2.360k-dot OLED live view finder. AS per the company, the view finder provide great visibility which is infact deu to the camera's 10,000:1 contrast ratio. It has high 0.74X magnification and a wide viewing angle making it easier for the user to see image details from all sides or angles. The view finder also comes with touch control and it can twisted or turned as per the user's needs. Price The photography enthusiasts and professionals can grab this camera from Panasonic stores across the country at the price of Rs. 94,990.

-Press Release