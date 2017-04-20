Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera launched: Price, features and more

Sony has unveiled a new full-frame mirrorless camera which will be succeeding its A7 series cameras. Equipped with Sony's best camera technologies, the new camera introduced is the A9 full-frame mirrorless camera.

During the launch event, Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging at Sony Electronics said, "This camera breaks through all barriers and limitations of today's professional digital cameras, with an overall feature set that simply cannot be matched considering the restrictions of mechanical SLR cameras."

SEE ALSO: Sony launches Extra Bass headphones and wireless speakers in India, price starts at Rs. 2,790

"But what excites us most about the α9 - more than its extensive product specs - is that it allows professionals to see, follow and capture the action in ways that were never before possible, unlocking an endless amount of new creative potential," he added.

However, the key highlights of the camera are that it comes with high-speed, blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20fps, it includes 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second and the camera also has a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second. The camera features a new 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2-megapixel Exmor RS sensor. Sony claims that this sensor provides great processing speeds. Further, this is paired with an upgraded Bionz X image processor.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia XA1 with 23-megapixel camera launched at Rs 19,990

Coming to other features of the camera, it features 693 phase detection AF points which cover almost 93 percent of the frame. And this will allow much faster tracking of moving subjects. The A9 camera is said to be vibration-free, fully electronic, anti-distortion shutter with no mechanical mirror. Meaning there will not be any shutter sound when capturing images.

The camera ISO sensitivity of 100-51200, 5-axis image stabilization, a tilting 3-inch touchscreen display, EVF, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and video recording at 4K at 30fps or full-HD at 120fps.

The Sony A9 will be available starting May at a price of $4,500 (approximately Rs. 3,06,000).

Via