Sony Launches A6500 Flagship Mirrorless Camera With 5-Axis OIS

Sony had already announced its flagship mirrorless camera A6500 back in October and now the Japanese multinational conglomerate has brought the camera to India.

It comes at a time when Sony A6300 continues to be one of the best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras in the market. Supposedly, the launch of Sony's new camera, the A6500 will take the standard to a higher level as it is adding in-body 5-axis optical image stabilization, touchscreen support, and faster image processing speeds.

However, the A6500 borrows many of the features from A6300 such as the 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor, 425 PDAF points, 11fps burst shooting, 4K video and features like silent shooting, Eye-AF, etc.

Similarly, the dimensions are also nearly the same as the older model.

The difference is that A6500 is a bit heavier at 410 grams than the A6300. In addition, the camera also features Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth for pairing with a smartphone. You can use the PlayMemories Android and iOS app to copy pictures and video to your device and also use your phone as a remote viewfinder.

Sony A6500 now has a larger buffer and it means that you can shoot up to 307 frames. The camera also has a front-end LSI chip which speeds up processing times. As such, you should be able to review the images you've shot in burst mode quickly. However, the biggest features that have been added to the Sony A6500 are the 5-axis image stabilization and a touchscreen LCD.

This is the first time that 5-axis stabilization technology has been added to Sony's APS-C cameras. Sony claims to offer a compensation equivalent to using a 5-stop faster shutter speed. Furthermore, the camera works with all E-mount and A-mount lenses (via an adapter). The touchscreen on the Sony A6500 allows for additional tricks like pulling the focus by simply dragging your finger across the screen.

As reported by NDTV, the camera will go on sale in the third week of December for a price of Rs. 1,19,990.

