Sony Launches Super Zoom Camera Cyber-shot HX350

Sony Corporation, the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation has just announced the launch of Cyber-shot HX350, which is the follow-up to the HX300 superzoom compact camera.

The new HX350 camera features a back-illuminated 20.4-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor and a BIONZ X image processor. The ISO range is set from ISO 80-3200 and can be expanded to 12800 in multi-frame NR mode. Users get a focal length of 24mm at the wide end and 1200mm at the telephoto end which is equal to 35mm. The available aperture is f/2.8-6.3.

Furthermore, with the camera users can achieve a 50x optical zoom, making it an ideal camera for shooting distant objects and wildlife.

In addition, the HX350 features options like a manual ring for smooth adjustment of zoom and focus, plus an easily-accessible mode dial and a custom button for quick adjustment of settings. The camera also has full PASM controls.

The camera is capable of shooting at 10fps and can record video up to 1080p at 60fps. Sony's HX350 also comes with a 3-inch LCD display which can be tilted and with a 921k-dot resolution. In order to prevent camera shake, the HX350 retains the optical SteadyShot feature which helps keep the video steady. The inbuilt Intelligent Active Mode keeps full-HD videos sharp and blur-free with Sony's proprietary frame analysis technology.

As of now, the new model is announced for the European markets and is said to go on sale for €449 (Approximately Rs. 31,836) starting next month.

