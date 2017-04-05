Xiaomi launches Mi Panoramic 360-degree waterproof camera

Apart from manufacturing smartphones, Xiaomi is known to design, develop, and sell mobile apps, laptops, and related consumer electronics. While the company is popular for smart home products, the Chinese electronics company is now extending its product portfolio. The company has just launched its latest Mi Panoramic camera.

Xiaomi Mi Panoramic camera features a square shape design and comes with a 23.88-megapixel sensor. Users can capture 360-degree panorama images with this device. The Mi Panoramic camera offers 3.5K video recording capability as well. Talking more about the camera, it sports a fisheye lens at the front and rear for capturing 360-degree views. Xiaomi is also providing different modes within the camera to capture videos and photos.

Additionally, the camera features a 6-axis EIS (Electronic Image stabilization) function and is powered by an Anba A12 Image processor, along with Sony IMX206 image sensors. The camera comes pre-loaded with image editing app. Powering the device will be a 1600mAh non-removable battery which Xiaomi claims that the camera can record up to 75 minutes of 360-degree videos with Wi-Fi connection turned on and up to 90 minutes without Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, the key highlight of Mi Panoramic camera is its IP67 rating. Basically, this means that the camera is dust-proof and waterproof. Consumers can find this camera useful in different use case scenarios. As for the connectivity options, the device includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Micro USB port for charging and file transfers.

Xiaomi Mi Panoramic camera will go on sale in China from April 6 via Xiaomi Mall, Mi Mall, Lynx, Jingdong and Suning. The camera is priced at 1699 CNY (Rs. 16,000).