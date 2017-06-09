Guide to select storage for your PC

We have been giving you tips on how to choose the right processor, RAM, graphics unit, etc. for your PC. Now, we have come up with the guide that will help you decide on the right storage for the same.

Over the recent years, the price per GB for the SSD (solid-state drives) storage has been plunging steadily. Finally, the same has reached a point that will make the storage affordable even for those who are on tight budgets. Remember than the SSD will not make your workloads run faster, but it will reduce the time taken for loading applications and file transfers drastically in comparison to the old HDD (hard disk drives). The recent development - SATA 3 drives have replaced all these except for the SATA 2 counterparts and render superb performance.

HDD is affordable

The increasing memory capacity and decreasing price have made the hard disk drives irreplaceable by the SSDs. Not to mention that you can get your hands on 1TB HDD at around $50 (approx. Rs. 3,000), making it affordable.

SSD configuration

When it comes to SSD, it depends on the computer that you need it for and the money you can spend on it. A 120GB SSD will provide you enough space for a full Windows installation along with popular applications such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office. With a little more money, you can get 256GB SSD that will let you install a number of games and other applications. A 500GB SSD or 1TB SSD will give you great options in case you manage to afford to same.

SATA is the most popular

The SATA storage is the most popular one for the desktop storage. The latest ones such as SATA Express are gaining the market share quickly, but the traditional SATA drives are much affordable. If you need more speed and data security, then you should choose RAID (Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks). This is a group of methods that let data to be spread across different drives concurrently. The advanced motherboards support at least 0, 1, 0+1, and 5 RAID modes.

The RAID 5 needs more processing that can hog the resources, but it may hardly be an issue as the modern processors have more computing power. The other RAID levels generate a little CPU overhead. The gaming enthusiasts who need long-term data storage may need RAID 0 for a better performance.

If you want to know which SSD is suitable for your requirement, you take a look at the storage reviews available online to know more details.