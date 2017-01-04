CES 2017: Asus Announces ROG GT51CH Gaming PC With Windows 10 OS

The hottest topic of discussion in the tech world today is CES 2017. At the global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow 2017, most tech giants showcase their flagships and announce other products. Leading the race, Asus, the Taiwanese-based company today announced a new powerhouse gaming PC at CES 2017 today, namely the Republic Of Gamers (ROG) GT51CH. So, if you have a keen interest to opt for a new gaming desktop, Asus ROG GT51CH is a good option, reveals report.

Adding on to its line of gaming tower computers, Asus unveils ROG GT51CH desktop, which is expected to run on Windows 10 operating system and might come packed with 7th generation Intel Core i7 Processor and SLI'd GeForce GTX 1080. Well, the gaming PC will supposedly come with a wide range of other new features. Let's check all the features in details.

The newly announced Asus desktop is designed using the NVIDA SLI Technology, which allows the user to add two different graphic cards at the same time. Moving ahead, Asus' ROG GT51CH gaming PC also sports Aegis III application, a ROG-exclusive which let the user provide huge performance boost to the system and easily overclick the desktop's processor, graphics card as well as the memory settings. Adding on, Asus in an official statement asserts that they use Intel XMP technology that help the users to adjust the system memory and boost the PC performance by up to 17%.

The Asus ROG GT51CH will also bear an Intel Z270 chipset with a Kaby Lake Intel Core i7-7700K processor, 3 terabytes of SATA 6Gbps HDD storage, along with options for additional SSDs, which includes RAID 0 M.2 SSDs. The specs don't just end here, as the gaming computer is designed with ASUS Aura lighting effects system which lits the central air intake and motherboard with mounted LEDs. However, the user will be able to customize the setting and chose the LED color light they chose to put, from the wide range of different colors range available.

Although the Taiwanese based firm unveiled the features that the new Asus gaming PC might come packed with, the company officials didn't mention a word about the availability and the price of the device. However, if certain media reports are to be believed, Asus will be launching the ROG GT51CH desktop by the second quarter of 2017.

