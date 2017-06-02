Consider these factors while choosing a RAM for your PC

The RAM aka Random Access Memory is a very important component that will let your computer work efficiently. RAM is used for storing and accessing instructions at high speed.

When it comes to choosing a RAM for your computer, the process might look pretty simple for you. Actually, when you are buying a RAM stick, you need to keep a few points in mind in order to know what will exactly help you get a sufficient RAM that will work smoothly giving a great performance to your computer. To choose the right RAM, you need to first have a clear understanding of what exactly you need.

Below are a few factors that you need to keep in mind while choosing a RAM for your PC.

Interface It is important to choose the right RAM interface. To do this, you need to know the DDR slot that your motherboard has. This step has to be decided when your motherboard itself. While you choose a motherboard, you should have an idea of the RAM that you will use on it. The type of DRAM is classified based on the interface. For instance, if the motherboard has a DDR3 slot, then you cannot use a DDR2 RAM stick in that slot. Frequency The frequency is an important aspect of RAM that you need to pay attention to. Remember that if you buy a RAM with a low frequency and mount it on a motherboard with a minimum frequency that is higher than that at which the RAM operates, then both the components will be damaged. On the other hand, if the RAM has a higher frequency than that of the motherboard, there will be no issues and the former will operate at the frequency of the motherboard. Amount of RAM This is very important. The amount of RAM needed for your PC ranges from 4GB to 32GB. If you do a lot of multitasking like there's no tomorrow, then you need to add extra RAM to the system. Adding additional RAM will definitely increase the performance of the computer. But remember than the PC RAM and laptop RAM are very different. Timing Even latency setting of your RAM has to be considered. This is nothing but the time taken from the instant the memory controller sends a request till the instant the information is saved on the chips at the pins of the controller. The timing should be as short as possible. However, this can be modified from the BIOS of the motherboard. The ideal time is between CL12 and CL6. If you want a larger RAM with the lowest latency, then you will have to pay a lot for the same. Single channel vs Multichannel The number of channels is a specification of the motherboard. The motherboards have single channel, dual channel, etc. The number of channels refers to the number of paths that the memory should communicate to reach the memory controller. You need to look into this spec while choosing your motherboard.