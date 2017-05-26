Factors to consider before choosing a motherboard for your PC

The motherboard is one of the most important components of any device due to its functionality. The motherboard is responsible for the connection and communication between the other parts of the computer.

Choosing the right motherboard is imperative as it is essential for the successful building of the PC. If you already have a clear idea of what are your requirements, you will be able to easily choose the right motherboard. If you don't have the necessary clarity, then you will have to take a look at the criteria for the right motherboard selection as given below.

Form factor: Usually, PC builders choose a motherboard that actually fits in their case. You need to remember that you can use a smaller motherboard in a larger case.

Type of socket: Note that the socket that your CPU uses should match with the socket on the motherboard.

The motherboard should be approved to work: In processors that have multiple generations, the same socket will be used in all the models and will work with the old boards as well. The boards will need a BIOS update to work with the new processors. Likewise, the new boards will need a BIOS update before working with the latest processors. The best resource to find out the compatibility of is the website of the manufacturer. The websites will have the compatible processors listed for each motherboard.

Chipset to be used: Motherboards have chipsets that have different features adding a set of capabilities to the board. If you need CPU overclocking ability, then your motherboard should have a chipset that supports this functionality.

No of graphics cards: You need to know how many graphics cards you are planning to use on the motherboard. Many boards will have a minimum of two graphics cards.

No of PCIe Lanes: Motherboards will offer you with many PCIe lanes those are the electrical pathways exposed by the chipset and CPU. Different GPUs will give a different number of lanes with each lane running at a maximum speed.

Display outputs: If you are using onboard graphics, then you need to know how many display outputs you will need. Some board makers star eliminating VGA ports from the new boards. Most onboard GPUs support only two or three displays.

Audio connections: If you are using onboard sound, then the number of audio connections you need has to be noted. Audio over HDMI is almost universal. But the standalone surround sound systems will need optical and coaxial connections.

No of fans you need: Most boards have a CPU fan connector as well as two to four case fan connectors. Eventually, the standalone fan controller or splitter cables will be required.

Connectivity: The number network connections, the number of Serial ATA, SATA Express, mSATA or M.2 drives that need to be installed on the board should be known.

If you have considered all these points, then you can take a look at the motherboard reviews online to take the final decision.