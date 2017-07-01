How much GPU memory should you use in your PC

Selecting a GPU is not an easy task and before that, you've to consider many factors as well. You cannot just buy a high-end GPU when you have a low-end configuration PC with you.

However, we offer you a solution and we wanted this guide to help you choose what is best for you.

Check the current hardware Before buying a new GPU, make sure you check your hardware first. If you are not sure about it, you can download CPU-Z software on your PC. This app will provide you all the information regarding what components you use on your computer. There are other factors to consider like how much memory you have, your power supply, the size of your case, and what type of monitor you're using. Moreover, you should have twice as much system memory as your graphics card has VRAM. In case, if you're running a PC for more than five years, sorry to say that you should probably consider a full system upgrade. Set your budget If you are going to buy a new one, figure out which graphic card will suit your system. However, keep it in your mind that don't spend more for a graphic card than the worth of the rest of your PC. It is always better to keep the cost of GPU one-third of your PC. Also, you need to jot down the idea of the graphics settings you want to run on your system which includes resolution and quality. Make sure yo buy a card that you won't be changing it for at least couple of years. Take other things into consideration Before buying a graphic card, ask yourself about why do you need one? It is always good to wait for some deals that can get you good card at half of the price. Waiting a year or two might save you money, but if you can't run the games you want to play right now, this idea won't change. And also figure out where you need to buy? Always choose the trusted sellers and websites.