Merits and Demerits of overclocking your PC

Recently, we have been hearing the word 'OverClocking' a bit too much. If you track tech industry regularly, you would have come across an accusation of OnePlus and other companies overclocking their smartphone during the benchmark tests. So what exactly is overclocking? Is it any good? What does it do? Does it affect my device badly?

Well, here is your answer.

What is overclocking?

Basically, overclocking a system allows you to take extra power out from your device hardware CPU, GPU, memory. When the hardware is operating at faster clock rates, tasks will be performed quicker. This method can be useful when it comes to gaming, but only when the title demands.

Nowadays, most of the device including smartphones, computers, and laptops comes with a processor. Every processor has its own frequency and operates at its level. It is measured by either Megahertz or Gigahertz.

If you are not satisfied with the performance, you can change the clock speed up to stable frequency. This will, in turn, improve performance and make its snappier than ever. But this comes with both advantage and disadvantage as well

Advantages of Overclocking

One of the best-known advantages is, of course, the high performance. That's why most of the gamers and PC enthusiasts overclock a CPU and a GPU.

By overclocking the system, you are pushing the capability beyond certain limits that indeed will increase the overall speed and response of the system/device.

Another advantage is that you can save money from buying a costly high-end processor that does the same work without overclocking it.

Overclocking can help you in benefitting more in terms of professional software like CAD, Final Cut Pro and other software, where it will see a significant speed increase.

Disadvantages of Overclocking

One of the main issue with overclocking is that it reduce the lifespan of the component as it can cause damage by heat generation. This happens when the fans and heat sink in CPU aren’t usually adequate for heat removal.

This also creates system instability results in PC crashes. Generally, when you overclock a system, you raise the voltage required for each hardware you are overclocking.

The warranty on most of the systems is also voided when you overclock it. Having said that, some chip makers including Intel have separate warranties for overclocking.