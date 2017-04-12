Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update is free: Here's how to download the update

It was in November 2016 that Microsoft announced a major update for Windows 10 operating system. While it has been a few months since the announcement, Microsoft has finally started rolling out the official OS version which comes as Windows 10 Creators Update worldwide for free.

Besides, Microsoft is offering a slew of new features with the update along with bug fixes and performance improvements which the tech giant says will improve users computing experience. Further, with new features on Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft is targeting the creative professionals like the design and media industry.

The update also brings in much-needed features for gamers and the update basically improves their gaming experience. Commenting on Microsoft's move, Vineet Durani, Country Head, Microsoft India said, "Microsoft's mission has always been to lead new innovations that let people create their own path and bring their dreams and aspirations to life."

How to download Windows 10 Creators Update

Well, getting the update can be done in two ways.

Firstly, users can enable automatic updates on Windows 10 PC and the Creators Update will be delivered automatically. For this users can click on Start > Settings > Update & Security and click on update now. The system will check for available updates and if the update is there then it will show a download now button. However, as it is a phased rollout happening globally, it may take some time before the update reaches the laptop or PC in different areas.

Alternatively, advanced users can initiate the update manually through the "Update Assistant". So through the Windows Update Assistant tool users can run the program and it will download the latest updates in the background. Users can continue working on their PCs. Once the update is downloaded and prepared for installation, the tool will send a pop-up notification and will prompt the user to restart their PC or laptop. Due to the large file size, the installation should take about an hour to complete.