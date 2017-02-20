What's slowing down your PC: Guide to finding and fixing it

Every computer slows down with time and use. You might have come across situations when your computer turns sluggish while you are indulged in some task. It could be frustrating to use a slow computer.

In case you have a slow computer, you might think that it will be an exasperating task to find out the actual cause of the slowdown. But, it is not such a daunting task as you think. You can identify the root cause of the slowing issue and help rectify the same with a few tricks.

Also Read: Annoying Windows Features and Ways to Fix Them

Today, we have brought you some tips and tricks that shed light on what has slowed down your computer and how you can fix the same. Do take a glance at these tricks from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Check the start up items This is the first place that you should check if your computer is too slow. You can monitor the start up programs from the Task Manager on Windows or the Activity Monitor on MacOS. The Task Manager has become user-friendly over the years and can be opened with a right click on the task bar. The Activity Monitor on MacOS can be opened from Spotlight. Irrespective of the OS you use, you can get to know the CPU time, RAM, and disk cycles from these utilities. From here, you can get to know those system resources that hog more system resources than they actually should. In case, there are any programs those demand more, you should close and restart them. If nothing works, it is better to uninstall the same and install a newer version suitable for the OS your machine runs. If you don't want to uninstall the program, you can ensure that it doesn't run on start up. This can be done from System Preferences → Users & Groups. Choose the account and select the Login items. If you don't want an app or program to appear on start up, click on the minus symbol next to it. Find out problems with individual apps If the slowdown happens only on running specific apps, you need to figure out how to streamline the same. You can try uninstalling and reinstalling the same to resolve the issue. It is a trial and error method to know the reason behind the slow speed of your computer. If the re-installation does not help, you need to understand that the issue lies deeper and not in any individual program. Also Read: Don't Do These 7 Common Computer Mistakes Hard drive issues For a fast and smooth performance of your computer, you need to have enough hard drive space for the files to cope up. Keep an eye on the same from System → Storage under Windows Settings or from About this Mac from Apple menu. If you happen to run out of space, just free up more space on your local drive by deleting a few stuff that you do not use any more. You can also use the Disk Cleanup option in Windows to know those files that are not needed. The Manage button on About this Mac dialog will help you with the same if you are using MacOS. Apart from this, if there is the slowdown issue even after having enough space, it could be due to the lack of an SSD. Look out for malware If none of these tricks help, you need to scan your computer thoroughly using antivirus software. This will make sure there is no virus or malware that uses the resources of your computer for an unintended task. Third-party apps can be saviors There are third-party apps that help in clearing the junk on your system such as Ccleaner. Such tools automate the processes discussed above, making it simple for you. However, keep in mind that if nothing works, you need to reinstall the OS on the whole.